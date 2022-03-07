States of Alderney to match islanders' cash donations for Ukraine

The States of Alderney have announced they will support Ukraine through donations to the aid effort and lighting the Island Hall in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

States of Alderney President, William Tate, has compared the impact to that which islanders experienced during World War Two.

The States have announced they will match all contributions made by islanders, on a pound for pound basis, up to a maximum of £15,000.

The Island Hall will also light up at night in Ukrainian colours.

William Tate said: "As a community, we know only too well the devastating impact of having to leave your home and all you hold dear at a moment's notice.

"We have a strong sense of the impact on the thousands of hardworking people who have been trying to flee the carnage and find safe haven in neighboring countries.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with them and want to show our support in a practical way by providing financial assistance to be distributed by the humanitarian relief agencies."

Bill Abel, Chairman of Alderney’s Policy & Finance Committee, added: “It is absolutely the right thing for the States of Alderney and the community we serve to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine whose sovereignty and safety are threatened by Russia waging an unjust war in their country.

"I have no doubt that Alderney, which was evacuated at a moment’s notice in 1940, will make a special and heartfelt contribution to help the people of Ukraine.”

Islanders will be able to make donations to the appeal until Monday 4 April.

How to donate:

Islanders can use cheques made out to "States of Alderney - Ukraine Appeal" and sent to or deposited in person at the General Office in Island Hall.

Islanders can also send their donations by bank transfer to:

Account Name: States of AlderneySort Code: 60-09-20; Account Number: 49654136

Islanders should title the payment reference as "Ukraine Appeal".