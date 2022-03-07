Teenagers build underwater robots as part of Ports of Jersey competition

Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

Teenagers in Jersey have been using their powers of imagination to design their own underwater robots. It is part of the RoboNation SeaPerch competition organised by Ports of Jersey to inspire more young people to consider careers in engineering, an industry which is in need of fresh local talent.

SeaPerch is an innovative underwater robotics program that equips teachers and students with the resources they need to build an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in an in-school or out-of-school setting.

Technicians from Ports of Jersey have been acting as 'mentors' during the build stage, offering tips and guidance to the students, as well as being on hand to answer any technical questions

Darren Roberts from Ports of Jersey said: "This is a SeaPerch competition which is designed to enhance STEM learning with young children in Year 9. It's all about building, designing, testing and doing a poster presentation of an engineering project.

Credit: ITV Channel

The project allows children to use their intellect and creativity to generate a working product, all while giving them the aspirations to become the next engineer, maker or designer.

Jared Key, who was the winner of the competition, said: "For me personally, it's made me consider a career in engineering, stuff like ROV building and piloting."