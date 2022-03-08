Alderney residents to have their say on airport expansion plans

People in Alderney are being given a chance to have their say on the future of the island's airport.

A public drop-in session is being held at the Island Hall between 1pm and 7pm on Tuesday 8 March.

Options include extending the runway and improving the terminal building.

Colin Le Ray and Ross Coppolo from Guernsey Ports will be there to run through the choices and answer any questions, along with Aurigny's Nico Bezuidenhout.

Members of Alderney States will also be given an update.

Once islanders' views are taken on board, Guernsey's States Trading Supervisory Board will make its recommendations on the project to the Policy and Resources Committee.