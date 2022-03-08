Guernsey artists selling work to raise money for charities helping in Ukraine

Artists in Guernsey are auctioning off their work to raise money for a charity helping those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Olympia McEwan put one of her paintings, which features the colours of the Ukraine flag, in an online auction on Saturday and raised £2500. Since then other creatives have followed suit.

All proceeds will go directly to the charity, Samu, a medical disaster relief team.

Sarah Griffiths, campaigner, said: "They are doctors and nurses in their day job and they volunteer in their spare time. When they volunteer they have to do special training, a bit like being in the TA.

"They have scenarios, for example trying to pull someone out of a van because on the front line there might not be an ambulance or fire engine. I've seen first hand what they do and they are brilliant."

States buildings across the islands are being lit in Ukrainian colours, including Fort Regent in Jersey, Castle Cornet in Guernsey and the States of Alderney.