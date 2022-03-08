Guernsey's 'BE LADS' founder recognised as one of island's iconic women

Play video

ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills spoke to Poppy Murray after her recognition

The founder of Guernsey's 'BE LADS' campaign has been recognised as one of the Bailiwick's iconic women.

Poppy Murray created the 'BE LADS' campaign to educate men and boys on how to make women feel safer when on a night out.

The campaign has since been picked up by stakeholders in Guernsey and the UK, being added to the Guernsey school curriculum for 16 year olds.

More than 60 young women and girls from the Bailiwick have been nominated by their fellow islanders as potential iconic women of the future.

Islanders were asked to nominate iconic women in the Bailiwick by Women in Public Life to celebrate International Women's Day.

Poppy was nominated by Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller, for her "bright voice" and determination on raising awareness of women's safety in the island.

Poppy is also a journalist and uses her platform to talk about problems faced by women in Guernsey.

Her articles on the sexual offences legislation helped raise awareness during the States debate last month.