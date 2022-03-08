Healthy eating scheme introduced in Jersey primary schools to combat obesity

A healthy eating scheme has been introduced in some of Jersey's primary schools in a bid to reduce the rising number of children who are considered obese.

Food Dudes is being rolled out in St Luke's and Janvrin primary schools today (Tuesday 8 March) with more expected to sign up in the spring.

Children will get a daily delivery of fruit and vegetables to eat each morning.

They will also watch videos from Food Dudes to help them learn about the importance of healthy eating and get rewards for taking part.

Minister for Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden, said: "Unfortunately, we have an increasing number of children who are becoming what is considered overweight or obese during their development in primary school from reception to year six.

"Evidence based programmes, such as Food Dudes, which has a strong body of research demonstrating the difference it makes, is an excellent way to make teaching children about healthy eating more fun and exciting."

The scheme has already been introduced to thousands of UK schools and evidence suggests it can help change children's attitudes towards fruit and vegetables.

1 in 4 Children who eat the recommendeded amount of fruit and vegetables per day in Jersey

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "Encouraging behavioural changes to help children form positive dietary habits, not only improves educational outcomes, but also helps support children through their development into adulthood so that they form long-term behaviors, which ultimately reduces some of the most common preventable diseases.

"Eating the recommended amount of fruit and vegetables helps to reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes and heart disease later in life."

The Family Food and Fitness (FFF) programme will also continue which aims to help families make changes to their eating and activity habits.

They offer free sessions to teach people to cook nutritionally balanced meals and more about exercise.

Families can sign up online and be supported by a Public Health Dietician who will see if the programme is right for them.