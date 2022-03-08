Jersey Police issue warning as scammers pretend to be from Ukraine needing money

Jersey Police has issued a warning to residents about a new scam following the invasion of Ukraine.

Scammers have been contacting islanders pretending to be affected by the conflict, saying they are in need of money.

Once they have befriended their victims, the scammers will then ask for money for taxi rides.

This has been happening through Facebook messenger and the force is asking people remain vigilant.

If islanders think they have been scammed, they call the police on 612612.