Jersey's Chief Minister heads to USA on trade talks

Jersey's Chief Minister has made his first official visit to the USA since the pandemic.

Senator John Le Fondré will be attending meetings in New York, New Jersey and Washington DC between 8 and 10 March for discussions about trade.

He said: "I am delighted to be in the US this week to support the development of this relationship and to reconnect with some key stakeholders we have been unable to meet since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic."

In New York, his plans include meeting representatives from the British Consulate and attending an event hosted by Jersey Finance.

Whilst in Washington DC, the Chief Minister will talk about how Jersey can increase its importing and exporting to the USA.