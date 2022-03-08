Mayor of Kyiv thanks Guernsey for 'generous' donation

The Mayor of Kyiv has thanked Guernsey for its "generous" donation amid the crises in his country.

Guernsey donated £500k to Ukraine in response to the war inflicted on them by Russia.

Deputy Gavin St Pier tweeted to explain the Mayor, Vitaliy Klychko, had thanked Guernsey through his brother.

The Mayor said: "We appreciate this generosity from your island.

"We will never forget who our friends are in life."

Vladimir Putin instructed his army to invade Ukraine on Thursday 24 February with forces advancing towards major cities including Kiyv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing their homes to the safety of bordering countries such as Poland, Moldova and Romania.