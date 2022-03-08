More than four in five people back proposals for Jersey's marine park

Plans to award greater protection to Jersey's coast have been given a public boost after more than four in five people backed proposals for a marine park.

The poll commissioned by the Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE) and Jersey's National Trust asked over 2,400 islanders about their views - with almost three-quarters saying they believed Jersey's fish stocks are in a worse state than 50 years ago.

Over 2,400 Islanders surveyed.

85% Think a marine park should be set up in 30% of Jersey’s waters.

Almost 3/4 Believe Jersey's fish stocks are in a worse condition than 50 years ago.

The marine park status hopes to protect habitats and support sustainable fishing practices.

Charles Clover, executive director of BLUE, said: “The people of Jersey have sent a very clear message. They want to see this new-found control over their waters result in sustainable management, for the island, for the environment and for future generations.

"Jersey is at a crossroads and its people have chosen firmly which path they wish to take.”

Politicians will vote on whether to include the marine park proposals as part of the Bridging Island Plan on Monday 14 March.