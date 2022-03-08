Shelter for homeless and vulnerable women opens in Jersey

A new shelter for homeless and vulnerable women has opened in Jersey.

The site, which has space for 21 people, will provide women with a safe place to stay and access to a range of services like counselling and health and social care.

It has been set up by The Shelter Trust alongside Christians Together in Jersey Housing Trust (CTJ HT) and other funding and partner agencies.

Jurat Rozanne Thomas, Trustee of The Shelter Trust, said: “There has been a pressing need for specialist support for socially excluded women, especially those whose difficult situations worsened as a result of the pandemic.

"This new service will significantly address current gaps in provision and enhance the level of care and support available to them.”

The facility has two self-contained apartments where homeless women can develop skills to regain care of their children.