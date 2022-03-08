States of Guernsey reject calls from businesses to delay anti-discrimination law

Guernsey's new anti-discrimination law will go ahead as planned after calls to push back the process were blocked.

Business leaders had written a joint letter to Deputy Peter Roffey asking for a 12 to 18-month delay.

The new law will, if approved, make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of race, sexuality, gender, religion or disability.

Bosses had argued the impact of Covid restrictions, rising costs across the board and "worsening" occupational health support all contributed to the need for a delay.

The letter explains: "The need for that support is one of the most significant practical issues arising from the new regime and if the regime is launched without it in place, it risks being doomed to fail. That is not an outcome we want to see."

The island's Institute of Directors, Chamber of Commerce and Guernsey International Business Association say giving the sector a period of normal trading and allowing time for occupational health to be expanded would set the foundations for a successful roll-out.However Guernsey's Employment and Social Security Committee has rejected any pause to the process.

The Committee said: "While we have some sympathy with their points around the impact of the pandemic, we’re not convinced that putting back the implementation of phase one is necessary but we’re grateful for the positive way they have continued to engage with us and will continue discussions with them to better understand their concerns."

The draft law will go back to the States in September 2022 and if approved, come into force by mid-2023.