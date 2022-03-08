The pharmacies in Jersey offering free support to help smokers quit
Smokers in Jersey are being urged 'not to give up on giving up' as part of No Smoking Day.
Evidence shows people are three times more likely to quit with support and medication.
23 local pharmacies in seven parishes are offering free support as part of the Help2Quit campaign.
The health benefits of quitting are well known but Jersey's lead stop smoking nurse also highlights smoking's big financial burden.
Dr Rhona Reardon said: "Somebody who is spending about £10 a day, say a 20-a-day smoker, that can add up to £3600 a year. If you imagine that there's two people in the household smoking then that's a massive saving."
A timeline after stopping smoking:
A full list of pharmacies taking part in the Help2Quit initiative, including addresses and the languages they speak can be found here.
People who may need more tailored support such as those who are pregnant or have a long-term health condition can call 0800 735 1155 for free.