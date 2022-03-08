Women's Muratti returns to Channel Islands after six year absence

The Women's Muratti is returning to the Channel Islands for the first time in six years.

The inter-insular event sees teams from across the Channel Islands compete for bragging rights as well as the historic title.

This year will be the first time the women have taken part since 2016 with the final being held on Sunday 22 May at Springfield Stadium in Jersey.

The men's competition had been cancelled for the past two years because of the pandemic but will also return this year.

The men's semi final will be on 23 April between Alderney and Guernsey with the final on Saturday 21 May.