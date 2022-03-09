Delays to PFOS testing in Jersey

People who are eligible for tests to detect the presence PFOS in Jersey will now have to wait longer to receive them.

Government-funded tests were planned to take place in April, but will now take place in June and August.

It comes after the government extended the period for referrals by four weeks, moving the deadline back from 14 March to 6 April. It is hoped this will allow more people to speak to their GP in order to be eligible for the tests.

Jersey's government had announced last month that free tests would be offered to those affected by Jersey Airport's historic use of PFOS.

Fire-fighting foams that contained the chemical were used at Jersey Airport for training during the 1990s.

This was before its environmental significance was understood.

It led to some water supplies becoming contaminated.

The criteria for access to PFOS testing:

Islanders must have:

lived in the historical plume area for more than 1 year, or worked in the area for more than 2 years, between 1991 and 2006, and

regularly consumed water from a borehole in the area, and

at least one symptom that is consistent with the health concerns that may be related to PFOS, and

obtain a GP referral for testing, signed and dated by the resident and the GP.

The referral deadline for islanders who meet the criteria and want blood tests for PFAS has been extended until Wednesday 6 April.

A Government spokesperson has said: "The extension is due to changes to the referral form following feedback from Islanders.

"The form has since been rewritten and has meant that the extended deadline will ensure everyone who would like a referral has enough time to ask their GP."

These blood tests are designed to identify a range of PFAS compounds including PFOS and PFOA.

Testing is free to islanders and includes up to two GP appointments funded by the Government.

Islanders who meet the criteria are asked to contact their GP to arrange an appointment to discuss a referral.