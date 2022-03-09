Find out why Guernsey renters are being sent letters asking how much they pay

Letters are being sent out to tenants in Guernsey asking them how much they pay for rent.

500 households have been randomly chosen to take part in the survey, although they do not have to respond.

It is being run by the government to help them work out how much prices are going up - with rent being the biggest outlay for many people.

Helen Walton, Head of Guernsey's Data and Analysis team, said: "With RPI (Retail Prices Index) and RPIX (Retail Prices Index excluding mortgage interest payments) being used for a range of purposes across the private and public sectors, it’s important that these indices are accurate.

"Households that take a few minutes to provide the cost of their rent each quarter will help us maintain this accuracy."

Any other renters who have not received a letter but would still like to get involved can email dataandanalysis@gov.gg