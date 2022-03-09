Jersey netballer Serena Guthrie announces pregnancy and retirement from sport

Jersey netballer Serena Guthrie will be retiring from the sport, following the news that she is pregnant with her first child.

The captain of the England Roses said that it was not an easy decision but it was the right one for her and her family.

The England and Team Bath star was set to retire after the upcoming Commonwealth Games, but has decided to bring the decision forward due to her pregnancy.

Serena will also no longer take part in the Vitality Netball Superleague campaign with Team Bath.

On social media, Serena Guthrie said: "It's been the most amazing ride.

"Thank you to everyone who has made my journey so special. It's not the end it's just the beginning for me.

"Can't wait to enter this new chapter of life, the greatest adventures await."

The Jersey-born international started her career in Jersey before moving to Team Bath at 16.

Jess Thirlby, Vitality Roses Head Coach, said: “I’m overjoyed for both Serena, Bob and their families at the news of Serena’s pregnancy.

"There is nothing more important in life than life itself and to be fortunate enough to begin the journey of parenthood is always such a special moment.

"Serena has long been a part of her own Vitality Roses family and has led them as captain in her own maternal way, invested in each and every person and wanting the best for them and out of them."

Fran Connolly, Chief Executive of England Netball, said: “Everyone at England Netball is thrilled for Serena on the news she is expecting her first baby.

“Her leadership on and beyond the court, her talent and passionate playing style, and her presence and energy in the Vitality Roses playing group has undoubtedly helped take our national game to new heights on the world stage.

“As an athlete, a role model and ambassador for the game Serena has inspired a whole generation of netballers of all ages to play and follow our sport.

“As we all wish Serena well for her next personal chapter, I know the Netball Family will share in celebrating her happy news, congratulating her on her incredible career and thanking her for her significant contribution to our game.”