Masks to be made mandatory on Guernsey buses

From tomorrow (10 March), masks will once again be made mandatory on Guernsey buses.

CT Plus say it is in an effort to protect both staff and passengers, and minimise disruption to services.

There are currently 1,527 active cases of Coronavirus in the Bailiwick as of 8 March.

A spokesperson for CT Plus has said: "CT Plus has been in consultation with Traffic and Highway Services who support a company making face-coverings mandatory again to ensure the safety of all at this time.

"There are currently some staff at CT Plus off with Covid and this directly affects the number of services that can be operated.

"We wish all the staff currently affected with Covid a speedy recovery and thank passengers for their understanding and support at this challenging time."