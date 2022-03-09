People in Jersey asked to share their views on assisted dying ahead of debate

People in Jersey are being asked about their views on assisted dying.

In-person sessions will be held throughout March and islanders can also feedback online.

The first stage of the consultation closes at the start of April, although more chances to share any thoughts and ask questions are expected later this year.

Jersey States will then consider the full proposals this Autumn before confirming if and how assisted dying should be legalised.

Last November Jersey became the first place in the British Isles to vote through legalising assisted dying in principle.

It followed recommendations from a panel of islanders known as the Citizens' Jury who overwhelmingly supported assisted dying where a Jersey resident aged 18 and over, has a terminal illness or is experiencing unbearable suffering and wishes to end their life.

People can share their views online by emailing assisteddying@gov.je, commenting on social media or going on sli.do and using the code #AssistedDyingJSY.

In-person events are also being held in St Clement, St Brelade and St Helier. More information on times and places can be found here.