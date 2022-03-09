Plans submitted for Guernsey's new post-16 campus

People in Guernsey can now get their first look at what the island's new post-16 education campus could look like.

Planning permission to redevelop the Les Ozouets Campus has now been submitted by the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture.

The successful application comes weeks after it was announced the campus will not be opening in September 2024, over fears of construction delays and additional costs.

The visual plans include 3D visuals of the site, aerial plans and a number of impact assessments for the surrounding areas.

Credit: States of Guernsey

The new 'bespoke' campus will be the home to a sixth form centre and The Guernsey Institute, aiming to act as "a centre of ambition and aspiration for all learners progressing from the island’s three 11-16 schools".

The plans include 15,000 square meters of internal education rooms, with 1,700 square meters of inside sporting and recreational facilities.

During the planning process, designers say they made sure that campus had minimal impact and fit into its surroundings.

Credit: States of Guernsey

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said: "The Committee has been very excited to see the plans for the post-16 campus come to life and is delighted to now be able to share them with the community. The new campus could a be a cultural game-changer for Guernsey and Alderney.

"Not only will the post-16 campus provide a truly adult learning environment for our young people, but it will also offer many educational and training opportunities to the community as part of our commitment to lifelong learning.

"Having had this vision supported by the States, we are extremely pleased with how the plans have progressed to develop the site with the right facilities to make it a reality."

Credit: States of Guernsey

As part of the process, a mature Sweet Chestnut tree which is well-known in the community, will be kept as part of the plan.

A traffic impact assessment, conducted as part of the application, concluded that 'minimal disruption' would be caused by the development.

Nick Hynes, Guernsey's Director of Education, said: "It has been an incredible team effort to get to this point and I want to thank everyone involved.

"I have been very assured by the thoroughness and quality of the design process. What we have is a comprehensive development plan which, if approved, will not only make excellent use of the site but will help us to deliver quality education to all our post-16 learners."

Credit: States of Guernsey

More information about the plans for the Post-16 campus here.