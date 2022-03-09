Some donations to Jersey's Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal now exempt from taxes

Some charitable donations from people in Jersey to help war-torn Ukraine will now be exempt from taxes.

Jersey Side by Side has launched a new online giving platform to support local fundraising efforts for Ukraine.

Donations made to Jersey Side by Side are eligible for tax relief for amounts over £50.

This now means that every £1 donated by Jersey taxpayers is worth £1.25 to the appeal.

Jersey Side by Side will work with the Bailiff's Chamber and Jersey Overseas Aid to coordinate and process any donations.

Jean le Maistre MBE, Founder and Vice-Chairman of Jersey Side by Side, said: “As this humanitarian crisis continues to unfold, this appeal encourages Islanders to stand side by side with the people of Ukraine and support them in their hour of need.

"By using our online giving page, we can maximise the island’s fundraising efforts as donations to Jersey Side by Side are eligible for tax relief.

"By pledging money, as opposed to items, we can make sure that the right type of assistance reaches those who need it quickly and effectively.”

Jersey's Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, said: “Islanders are generous people and already we have seen a tremendous outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine.

"The Russian invasion of a peaceful European country and its horrifying use of indiscriminate force against civilians has shocked Jersey, which knows only too well the impact of Occupation.

"Islanders are already doing what they can to help the people of Ukraine, and this Fund will help direct their generosity to those who need it most.”

Islanders will be able to see how their donations are being used to help those impacted the crisis here.

If islanders wish to donate to the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal, they can find more information here.