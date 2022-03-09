Swedish scientists visit St Ouen to track climate change across the ages

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Otis Holmes

Swedish scientists have been studying sand and sediment in Jersey to learn more about the how the island's climate has changed across history.

They have been using novel, highly accurate scientific data techniques and say examining the landscape could give them more of an insight into how Jersey's climate may change in the future.

Dr Tom Stevens, from Uppsala University has been working at the Sand Pits in St Ouen and says the island lends itself well to the study.

"Jersey has fantastic archives of past climate change, where we can use properties of the sediment here to understand how climate has varied in the past.

"That's one thing and also Jersey, its position, towards the western part of Europe. This is an area which experiences extremely dramatic changes in climate in the past."

Tom says ancient bands within the soil can tell them a lot about the climate conditions from when they formed and potentially what caused those conditions.

That information could then also help them understand how the climate might change in the future.

"The past is the key to the future in that way because our record of climate that we actually experience and record as humans is very short, but by looking at these long sequences, we get a much better idea of how climate has changed and has the capacity to change."