Guernsey's Petit Port steps closed following landslip

The Petit Port steps in Guernsey have been closed after a landslide has left them unsafe for use.

The landslide happened last year but major damage was avoided due to the rock-catch fencing around the path.

Engineers carried out a survey of the area in December 2021 using drones and have said that the path should be closed as there is "a risk to members of the public."

A landslide has caused damage to the rock-catch fencing at Petit Port Credit: States of Guernsey

Engineers were concerned that the rock catch fencing "no longer has the ability to cope with any more rockfalls, which could fall onto the footpath which could cause injury to people using the steps."

Work will now start to remove the fallen material on the slip area and from behind the rock catch fencing to make the area safe again so that the steps can be re-opened.