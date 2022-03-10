Jersey residents invited to plant fruit bushes as part of community project

Jersey residents are being encouraged to plant fruit bushes this weekend as part of an ongoing community project.

It forms part of GROW Jersey's initiative to get people involved in social and therapeutic horticulture.

The organisation, which formed last year, has already planted more than 100 fruit trees at its Sion site.

It aims to get islanders involved in planting, tending to and harvesting farmland; and crops will be given to people who need them.

Project Leader, Sheena Brockie, is spearheading the next phase of development and said: "GROW is a wonderful initiative that seeks to tackle a number of environmental and social issues through the active planting and sustainable management of a community-centred field.

"Thanks to generous funding from the Government of Jersey's Countryside Enhancement Scheme we are able to invite members of the public to visit our project and plant one of around 220 fruit bushes, being the next phase of development in a hugely exciting vision.

"Our aim is to create a fully-inclusive horticultural operation where anyone can join in."

The planting day is being held today (Saturday 12th March) between 10am and 3pm.

Free spaces can be booked through the GROW Jersey Facebook page.