It could soon cost less to buy alcohol in Jersey's bars, pubs and clubs.

The island's competition watchdog wants to get rid of price restrictions and bring in responsible promotions to attract more customers.

Their study could pave the way for drink deals such as happy hour to be rolled out in Jersey.

Guernsey is highlighted as an example where there are no restrictions on offers and the report says promotions help competition without leading to binge drinking or anti-social behaviour.

The research was requested by Jersey's Attorney General Mark Temple QC.

He said: "The report has set out a number of findings and recommendations that will need to be taken into account when considering whether changes should be made to the guidance.

"It is important to highlight that the report concerns economic analysis, and that other considerations, such as public order and crime prevention, also need to be taken into account."

The study will now be referred to Jersey's Licensing Assembly to consider next steps.