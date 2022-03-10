St Sampson parish in Guernsey will not organise Liberation Day 2022 celebrations

St Sampson parish in Guernsey has announced it will not be organising Liberation Day celebrations in 2022.

It follows the States of Guernsey's decision to move away from celebrations centered around St Peter Port in favour of various events hosted across the parishes.

St Sampson's Douzaine says it is unable to assist the Education, Sport and Culture Committee with any parish-based celebrations.

The Douzaine hit out at the States saying this was due to the "very short notice" provided by the committee and that work is already underway for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

A spokesperson for St Sampson's Douzaine said: "The Douzaine is mindful that Liberation Day is Guernsey's National Day and that any perceived diminishment of celebrations this year will cause justifiable disquiet and quite possibly distress for some islanders.

"The Committee for Education, Sport and Culture cannot reasonably be considered to be adequately discharging its mandate with regard to Liberation Day celebrations this year.

"The arbitrary statement that this new format will be the future for Liberation Day plans also seems most unsatisfactory going forward."

Liberation Day celebrations take place on 9 May to mark the anniversary of the Channel Islands' liberation from German occupation following the Second World War.