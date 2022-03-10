Vulnerable islanders in Jersey able to book spring Covid-19 boosters

Vulnerable islanders can book spring Covid-19 boosters from today.

Eligible islanders can attend appointments to get their booster from tomorrow (Friday 11 March).

They are being offered to vulnerable people in the island, due to a likely wane in immunity since they had their last vaccine. Islanders will only be able to get the jab, as long as it it has been at least three months since they last received a dose.

Health officials say that by receiving this booster now, eligible Islanders should be ready to receive their co-vaccination of flu and any further coronavirus booster doses that may become available later in the year.

Under guidance from the the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), islanders are eligible if they are:

Aged 75 and above

Aged 12 and over who is immunosuppressed, and

Resident in a care home for older people

Anyone who is over 75 and not immunosuppressed or living in a care home can book their spring booster online or via the Coronavirus Helpline on 0800 735 5566.

For those in care homes, the government's vaccination team will be visiting them to administer boosters in the next few weeks. Immunosuppressed individuals will be sent letters and leaflets with details of an appointment date and time.

Emma Baker, who is leading Jersey's vaccination programme, said: "The team will be visiting care homes initially and then housebound Islanders over the next few weeks to ensure those vulnerable or older Islanders are able to receive the spring booster more easily.

"I would like to ask families and friends of elderly relatives aged 75 and over to help them book their vaccination appointment at Fort Regent. It is so important that our vulnerable and elderly Islanders continue to be well protected against COVID-19.”

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: “Older Islanders and immunosuppressed Islanders are at an increased risk of hospitalisation if they catch COVID-19 without having the protection that vaccination provides.

"Booster doses act as a ‘top up’ to maintain the highest level of protection, as immunity from previous doses begins to decrease more quickly compared to younger individuals or non-immunosuppressed individuals. It is important that immunity levels are kept as high as possible through booster vaccinations.