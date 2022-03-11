Books tackling diversity donated to Jersey primary schools

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson

Primary schools in Jersey have been donated books celebrating diverse and inclusive stories.

The Umbrella Book Collection aims to ensure that children are represented in the books they read.

The books have been donated to island primary schools using funding from private donors and The Jersey Community Relations Trust.

Copies of the Umbrella Book Collection were delivered to all primary schools on 9 March.

Kaye Nicholson Horn (L) and Deputy Louise Doublet (R) of The Jersey Community Relations Trust Credit: Jersey Community Relations Trust

Channel Islands Humanists have also donated copies of “What is Humanism?” to the Collection.

Deputy Louise Doublet, Trustee at The Jersey Community Relations Trust said: “I believe that representation is of vital importance to facilitate empathy, understanding of differences and the promotion of inclusion within our society. Books are a wonderful tool to achieve this.

"I hope that having access to this collection at school and the library will help children develop an awareness of and appreciation for the wonderful variety of people and cultures who make up our society.

"The books, especially when enjoyed alongside their parents, carers and teachers, will help children to become respectful, responsible and caring citizens of our island."

The book collection represents a variety of topics including:

Multiculturalism

Beliefs, including humanism

Disabilities

Differing family structures, including single parents & blended families

Adoption and fostering

LGBTQ+ characters

Body positivity

Refugees

Gender stereotypes

Kaye Nicholson-Horn, founder of the Facebook book group 'Brilliant Books' said: “It has been fantastic to collaborate with the Jersey Community Relations Trust on the facilitation and funding of further distribution of book boxes for primary school children.

“We have named this initiative The Umbrella Book Collection in recognition that while we have a variety of cultures, backgrounds, family structures, beliefs and experiences, we all still come under the same umbrella as human beings.”

A box of the books is also available at Jersey Library and can be taken out by any islander with a library card.