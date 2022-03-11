Greater protection for survivors of domestic abuse a step closer in Jersey

Greater protection for survivors of domestic abuse is a step closer in Jersey after a draft law was laid out.

If approved, offenders could face up to five years in jail and be added to a list where potential future victims can be made aware of the person's past.

It follows 'Clare's Law' which was brought in back in 2014 - named in memory of Clare Wood who was murdered by an ex-partner.

That scheme allows police to disclose normally confidential information about a person's criminal history to people who may be at risk.

Jersey's government say this will go further, allowing police to proactively disclose details.

For the first time the new law will define domestic abuse and acknowledge controlling and coercive behaviour as an offence.

It will also give courts the power to issue protection orders intended to safeguard victims and stop reoffending.

The draft law is set to be debated at the end of April 2022.