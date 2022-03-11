Hospital wards reopen to visitors in Jersey

Wards which were closed in Jersey's hospital due to a rise in Covid-19 and norovirus cases will begin to reopen.

Several wards in the hospital and at St Saviour's will begin a phased reopening today (11 March) and into the weekend.

Wards closed to visitors due to coronavirus cases which will reopen are:

Cedar Ward, at St Saviour's Hospital, will reopen to visitors today (11 March)

Rozel Ward, in the Hospital, will reopen to visitors today (11 March)

Plemont Ward, in the Hospital, will reopen to visitors tomorrow (12 March)

Wards closed to visitors due to norovirus cases which will reopen are:

Acute Assessment Unit, in the Hospital, will reopen to visitors today (11 March)

Sorel Ward remains closed due to an outbreak of Norovirus cases. It is hoped the ward can reopen on Tuesday 15 March.

Beauport Ward in the Hospital will remain temporarily closed to visitors and an announcement on when it will reopen will be released soon.

All visitors to the Hospital or any other HCS sites are reminded they must wear masks at all times and take a lateral flow test before coming into the building.

Islanders are reminded that they must not visit the Hospital or any other HCS site if they feel in any way unwell or have covid-19 or norovirus symptoms.