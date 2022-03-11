Jersey Higher Education fair returns for the first time since the pandemic

The Higher Education Fair in Jersey will return for the first time in-person since the pandemic began.

Gloucester Hall in Fort Regent will host hundreds of students, giving them the opportunity to talk to more than 35 colleges and universities.

The fair will run on Thursday 17 March, as part of a week long programme of Higher Education activities.

This year marks 30 years of the fair helping students find out more about studying on-Island, in the UK, and overseas.

The event is designed for students in Year 12, but it is also able to support students in other years and older islanders who may be considering returning to education.

The events during the week also include:

Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 March from 6pm: University live sessions for parents and students on topics including talks on specific subjects, or study in specific countries – Book on Eventbrite

Wednesday 13 March: University College Jersey open evening

Thursday 17 from 4pm to 6pm: Higher Education Fair at Fort Regent

Throughout the week: University talks in schools

Jeremy Field, Education Liaison and Skills Coach Manager at Skills Jersey said: “The last few years have been challenging for us all. Education providers have had to be very agile in their thinking and flexible in their approach to adapt face-to-face working practices to a more online, virtual world. “With it being such an important decision-making time for our young islanders, I’m really pleased that the Higher Education Fair has evolved to offer both virtual and face-to-face opportunities, offering more flexibility for our students and parents to access higher education information in a way that works for them.” Staff from Careers, Trackers and Student Finance will also be available at the Higher Education Fair to offer information and support for students and their families.

Jersey's Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden said: “It’s wonderful to see the Higher Education Fair returning in person after successfully moving online during COVID-19.

“It’s an incredibly valuable opportunity for young people to learn more about all the options that are available to them after school, whether that be higher education, work, or an apprenticeship. I’d like to thank all the staff who have worked successfully to deliver this event.”

The full programme of events can be found here.