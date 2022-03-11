Little Ferry to stop operating between Guernsey and Alderney

The Little Ferry Company has announced they are to stop sailing between Guernsey and Alderney.

The company has decided to withdraw from the service to "allow another operator to carry on with what we believe is a vital service to the islands."

The States of Alderney had invited tenders interested in taking on the 2022 service, which is thought to of gathered interest from "several professional providers".

The Little Ferry Company has said they have waited to announce their withdrawal to avoid compromising the tender process.

The Spike Islander, has sailed the Guernsey-Alderney route for the past 4 years. Credit: The Little Ferry Company

A spokesperson for The Little Ferry Company said: "For the past 4 years we have had the privilege to serve the islands of Alderney and Guernsey.

"Initially we wanted to prove that there was a demand for a regular and professionally operated ferry service between the islands using a high quality, safe, comfortable and passenger friendly boat.

"We believe that we clearly established that the demand is greater than the capacity that we could provide under the current regulations with the Spike Islander."

The Little Ferry Company have said they will look at providing services in the future, with the aim of increasing their capacity to match the needs of islanders.

The company have issued a statement thanking staff for the past four years, calling it a "family effort" for the "great service they provided".

"Although at times it has been challenging it has been a pleasure to have operated our Little Ferry over the past 4 years.

"We wish the new operators every success for 2022."

Islanders will still be able to travel between the islands using other ferry companies.