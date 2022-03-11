Postal charges in Jersey to rise from April

The cost of sending letters to the UK from Jersey is set to rise from 1 April 2022.

The price changes are because of increased costs faced by Jersey Post, as they continue to face "significant challenges within the industry".

Jersey Post have said that a decline in outbound mail deliveries, increased international costs and a 250% increase of the JCRA licence fee, has caused issues for the company.

The average letter sent to an address in Jersey will now cost islanders an extra two pence, whereas a letter posted to Europe will now cost an additional 20 pence.

56p New cost for Local letters

82p New cost for UK, IOM and other CI Letters

£1.20 New cost for European letters

£1.75 New costs for Rest of the World letters

Niall McClure, Managing Director, Postal and Logistics said: “We remain committed to keeping costs low wherever possible. However, we have seen some of the most unprecedented changes to the international trading landscape for quite some time which has been reflected in our pricing.

"We will continue to offer customers a 2% discount when using our online postage portal to buy and print stamps and labels and our discounted stamp promotion will run again this year.”

Jersey Post are also reminding customers that they will need to fill out electronic pre-advice customs data for items being sent off island from 1 April 2022.

Electronic customs data is required to make sure that existing, emerging, and future laws, security and customs requirements in overseas locations are met.