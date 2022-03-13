Guernsey residents urged to give feedback on island's ambulance service

Guernsey residents are being urged to give feedback on the island's ambulance service.

Guernsey's St John Emergency Ambulance Service is asking people to fill in the 2022 Patient Survey to help improve the service.

Dean de la Mare, Head of Operations at St John Emergency Ambulance Service, said: “Feedback is really important to us. Patient care is our top priority and our crews take pride in ensuring people get the service they deserve.

"We regularly receive messages of thanks and appreciation from patients, but we not only want to hear what we are doing well but how we can improve."

Anybody can complete the survey but the service is keen to hear from people who:

Have recently used the Emergency Ambulance Service or the Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service.

Have a close friend or relative who has used those services in the past year.

People who are part of the ambulance subscription scheme and patients who have used the service in January and February this year will get the questionnaire in the post.

The anonymous survey can be filled out online or a paper copy can be picked up from the Ambulance Service Reception.