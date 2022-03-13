'Hope for future' as family fleeing Ukraine reunited with loved ones in Jersey

A family fleeing the war in Ukraine has been reunited with loved ones living in Jersey. Earlier this month we spoke to Annoushka Kehoe living in Jersey whose family had crossed the border to Poland to escape the fighting.

Now her twin sister, mum and nephew have arrived safely on the island.

Annoushka Kehoe said: "It feels amazing.

"It's a very happy day.

"They're here all together, they're all in my house and all in my cuddles.

"I can see, I can feel them it's an amazing day, a very happy day for our family."

She explained the journey was "very very difficult because of documents and because of visas”.

However now they are here they are "ready to integrate with the community".

She added: "They feel safe, they feel some hope for future, for safe future."