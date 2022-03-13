Jersey residents dive into 50th Swimarathon

Jersey residents have been taking part in the 50th Swimarathon this week.

The event, hosted by the Jersey Lions, started on Wednesday 9 March and finishes today (Sunday 13 March).

Over the five days, teams take to the pool to swim lengths all to raise money for charity.

This year all the money raised will go towards the new Community Hub at Maison des Landes - a community space and hotel which is designed for people with disabilities.

It hopes to open by the end of next year.

Steve Taylor, Chairman of Lions Swimarathon Committee, said: “There is a lot of fun in the pool.

"I mean the atmosphere is fantastic particularly when the teams come together and the kids are here from school they really enjoy the music and the swimming and the dancing around and just having fun together."

Since the first Swimarathon event in 1972, more than £3.5 million has been raised for good causes in the island.

Mr Taylor added: "We are constantly amazed by how much money comes out and gets given to us for good causes.

"We need to continue that because there are a lot of people in need in Jersey right now.”