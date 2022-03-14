£78,000 raised at Jersey's 50th Swimarathon

Jersey's 50th annual Swimarathon has raised more than £78,000 for good causes in the island.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities took to the water at Les Quennevais over the five days to raise much needed funds for charity.

In total, 418 teams took part in the event, completing a total of 21,286 laps.

A total of £78,166 was raised, excluding funding from corporate sponsorship. It means that more than £3.5 million has been generated through the event since it was first launched by the Lions Club in 1972.

The Lions organising committee chairman Steve Taylor said: “It was a wonderful event with swimmers of all ages and abilities.

"The common factor was that everyone left the pool hall with a huge smile on their face. It was a truly uplifting experience to be involved.”

Organisers say they are delighted at the funds raised, particularly given that a number of participants had to withdraw due to coronavirus.