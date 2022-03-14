Alderney volunteers send dozens of boxes of essentials to Ukraine

Volunteers in Alderney have pulled together to send dozens of boxes of supplies to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

179 boxes containing essentials such as baby formula, bandages and medical kit, sterilising tablets, sleeping bags and much more were put together by the team at Alderney Age Concern, with help from other island residents.

The remaining parcels were sent free of charge by Guernsey Post today (Monday 14 March), after more than 100 were sent last week. They have been dispatched to a charity in Poland which operates a distribution centre.

Elsewhere in the island, a concert held to raise funds and show support for the humanitarian effort on the ground returned a total of over £5,300.

The States of Alderney has also launched a donations appeal and has pledged to match local contributions up to £15,000. Other organisations, including the island's Rotary Club, are continuing to gather donations.