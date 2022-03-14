Guernsey dog rescued by lifeboat after fall

A Guernsey lifeboat crew was called to the rescue of a dog after it fell 60-70 metres down a set steps on the island's east coast.

Emergency services were called at 10am on Sunday 13 March, with the owner saying the animal had been badly injured after falling down the Ozanne steps and could not be reached. A police officer attended at the scene and the cliff rescue team and coastguard were also contacted.

The St Peter Port Inshore Lifeboat the Elizabeth and Margaret Milligan arrived on scene shortly afterwards and agreed that a sea rescue was the most appropriate course of action.

Two crew members came ashore to help the police officer and the dog's owner to shift the animal to a small beach nearby, where it could be loaded into the lifeboat.

Both the dog and the owner were then taken back to St Peter Port where the dog was taken to the GSPCA for treatment.

A Guernsey Coastguard spokesperson said, “In this case, the owner was able to safely reach their fallen dog, to give comfort and to assess its condition however, we would like to take this opportunity to remind animal owners not to attempt to rescue their pets if it is not entirely safe to do so”.