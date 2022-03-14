Jersey ministers working on 'most appropriate' policy for Ukraine refugees

Jersey's Council of Ministers is working on the 'most appropriate' policy to provide housing for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.

The island's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré says the government is examining how to 'sustainably integrate' a larger number of refugees.

It follows the announcement by UK ministers of a sponsorship scheme to rehome some of those escaping the conflict, which will allow refugees to live, work and use public services in the country for up to three years.

More than a million refugees have crossed the border into Poland since the outbreak of the conflict.

A number of refugees have already arrived in Jersey and been reunited with loved ones through the Family Visa Scheme.

Senator Le Fondré says the Council of Ministers will meet again this evening (Monday 14 March) to discuss the best way forward.

He said: "The Government of Jersey’s current priority is to make sure that those refugees arriving to reunite with families are welcomed and have access to everything they need.

"Should they be here for years to come, proper independent housing, schooling and employment needs to be found so they can settle properly into Island life.

“Officers are further scoping the full and practical implications of sustainably integrating a greater number of refugees.”

Senator Le Fondré also praised islanders' compassionate response to the crisis, urging them to support ongoing fundraising efforts through the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal.