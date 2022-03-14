Restrictions placed on visitors to Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital

New restrictions have been brought in at Guernsey hospital to alleviate the current pressures from Covid-19.

It comes as nine patients are currently admitted with the virus in the hospital with very few spare beds in the Intensive Care Unit. There has also been a surge in admissions from nursing and residential homes which are having a knock on effect.

Some elective surgery and outpatients appointments have been postponed this week to manage the situation.

The government are asking that only one visitor visits a patient per day for the time being. This visitor must be symptom free and have negative lateral flow (LFT) test before attending.

Only one birthing partner will be allowed at the maternity unit and any paediatric admission can be accompanied by two main caregivers.

If it is possible based on the circumstances, health officials are asking anyone that is attending the Emergency Department to take an LFT before they arrive.

Patients arriving via the Emergency Department should be accompanied by a carer or parent only.

Dr Peter Rabey, Guernsey Hospital Director said "The hospital is very busy at the moment, both in terms of patients needing acute support, an increase in Covid-19 cases and staffing challenges linked to Covid-19 related absences. We’re introducing these measures for visitors to try and reduce the potential spread of the virus throughout the hospital. We will keep this under regular review and remove these measures as soon as possible. We thank the community in advance for their support."