The introduction of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be 'catastrophic' for Alderney, according to the island's Chamber of Commerce.

The potential 5% charge has been heavily criticised but Guernsey States say they need to fill a £85 million hole in the finances brought about by the pandemic and an ageing population.

Alderney's Chamber of Commerce say that introducing GST would have a huge impact on the island, including:

A negative effect on those who are low earners or on fixed incomes

Added burden on businesses, especially smaller ones

The creation of another civil service department to administer it

An expensive tax to collect and monitor

A potential import increase and possible drop in buying items on island

Members of the Chamber want to look at other potential avenues to raises taxes which include:

A more serious look at corporation tax, especially around the Zero-10 tax

The possibility of having a capital gains tax on the profits from the sale of second residences within the Bailiwick via a rates system

Reintroduction of a vehicle road tax via an online portal

A meeting will be held at Island Hall this evening (16 March) at 7pm to discuss the issue.