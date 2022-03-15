Introducing GST could be 'catastrophic' for Alderney

Alderney States and GSY cash.
The island's Chamber of Commerce have published the results of a survey following Guernsey States' proposed 5% GST Credit: ITV Channel TV

The introduction of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) would be 'catastrophic' for Alderney, according to the island's Chamber of Commerce.

The potential 5% charge has been heavily criticised but Guernsey States say they need to fill a £85 million hole in the finances brought about by the pandemic and an ageing population.

Alderney's Chamber of Commerce say that introducing GST would have a huge impact on the island, including:

  • A negative effect on those who are low earners or on fixed incomes

  • Added burden on businesses, especially smaller ones

  • The creation of another civil service department to administer it

  • An expensive tax to collect and monitor

  • A potential import increase and possible drop in buying items on island

Members of the Chamber want to look at other potential avenues to raises taxes which include:

  • A more serious look at corporation tax, especially around the Zero-10 tax

  • The possibility of having a capital gains tax on the profits from the sale of second residences within the Bailiwick via a rates system

  • Reintroduction of a vehicle road tax via an online portal

A meeting will be held at Island Hall this evening (16 March) at 7pm to discuss the issue.

