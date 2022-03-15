Jersey Election 2022: How do I register to vote?

As Jersey’s General Election approaches, islanders will be looking to make sure their views are heard at the ballot box.

To do that, you must register to vote. If not, you could be turned away from your local polling station.

Here are all the details you need to get registered ahead of polling day on 22 June.

Am I eligible to vote?

Anyone in Jersey is eligible to vote, so long as:

They are aged 16 or over,

They have lived in Jersey continuously for the last 2 years, or

They have lived in Jersey for the last 6 months, as well as a further 5 years.

How do I register?

You can register to vote using this short online form. Or you can complete an application form, which can be handed in at your local Parish Hall.

The main electoral register will close at midday on Tuesday 10 May.

What happens next?

To vote, you will have to present a photo ID before you can be given your ballot paper. There are two ways to vote:

At your polling station on election day

Pre-polling, the week before election day

Pre-polling allows islanders to vote in advance of polling day. It is hoped that not limiting ballots to just the day of the election, giving islanders more time to cast their vote, may help boost voter turnout.

This year, it will be running from Monday 13 - Friday 17 June at St Paul's Centre in St Helier.

What if I can’t get to a polling station?

If you are not able to head to the polling station on the day, or would just like to make your decision ahead of time, you can register for a postal vote.

This is available to all islanders for the first time at this election and letters have been sent out to all homes in the island with a form inviting them to register.

The cut-off point to register for postal voting is Wednesday 1 June.