Less than 100 days until Jersey's Election: What you need to know

There are now less than 100 days until voters head to the polls in Jersey to elect their new government.

Things will look a little different this time around; political parties are emerging and wide-reaching electoral reforms will come in to play.

With issues like housing, the rising cost of living, the environment and projects like the island's new hospital high up on the agenda, islanders will be looking to make their voices heard.

Jersey's Fort Regent will be illuminated in red on the 22nd of each month in the lead up to the election to remind islanders to register to vote.

Jenny O’Brien, Jersey's Head of Digital and Public Engagement, said: “This is an election like no other that has gone before in Jersey. We know that Islanders, whether they have lived here all their lives, or have recently moved over, care passionately about the many issues that impact our day to day lives. From healthcare to taxes, the environment to education. “We understand some of the barriers people have reported in the past and hope that the recent changes, such as the introduction of postal voting, will make it easier for Islanders to use their vote to choose the candidates who they feel will best represent their views on these issues.”

What are the key dates?

APRIL

Monday 4 April: Registration for postal voting opens

Monday 25 April: Final States meeting of current term

MAY

Tuesday 10 May: Deadline to register for main electoral register (12pm)

Wednesday 11 May: Nominations period begins

Friday 13 May: Nominations close (5pm)

Wednesday 18 May: Candidates confirmed and announced

JUNE

Wednesday 1 June: Registration for postal voting closes

Monday 13 June: Pre-polling opens at St Paul’s Centre

Friday 17 June: Pre-polling closes

Wednesday 15 June: Deadline for supplementary register

Wednesday 22 June: Election Day

What is different at this year's election?