Less than 100 days until Jersey's Election: What you need to know
There are now less than 100 days until voters head to the polls in Jersey to elect their new government.
Things will look a little different this time around; political parties are emerging and wide-reaching electoral reforms will come in to play.
With issues like housing, the rising cost of living, the environment and projects like the island's new hospital high up on the agenda, islanders will be looking to make their voices heard.
Jersey's Fort Regent will be illuminated in red on the 22nd of each month in the lead up to the election to remind islanders to register to vote.
Jenny O’Brien, Jersey's Head of Digital and Public Engagement, said: “This is an election like no other that has gone before in Jersey. We know that Islanders, whether they have lived here all their lives, or have recently moved over, care passionately about the many issues that impact our day to day lives. From healthcare to taxes, the environment to education. “We understand some of the barriers people have reported in the past and hope that the recent changes, such as the introduction of postal voting, will make it easier for Islanders to use their vote to choose the candidates who they feel will best represent their views on these issues.”
What are the key dates?
APRIL
Monday 4 April: Registration for postal voting opens
Monday 25 April: Final States meeting of current term
MAY
Tuesday 10 May: Deadline to register for main electoral register (12pm)
Wednesday 11 May: Nominations period begins
Friday 13 May: Nominations close (5pm)
Wednesday 18 May: Candidates confirmed and announced
JUNE
Wednesday 1 June: Registration for postal voting closes
Monday 13 June: Pre-polling opens at St Paul’s Centre
Friday 17 June: Pre-polling closes
Wednesday 15 June: Deadline for supplementary register
Wednesday 22 June: Election Day
What is different at this year's election?
Party politics: This year will see the emergence of political parties in Jersey on a scale not yet seen in the island. The number of parties has risen from just one in 2018 to four in 2022.
Electoral reforms: Jersey's electoral system has been given a massive shake-up ahead of the vote. After more than 70 years, the island-wide role of Senator has been scrapped with those seats being filled by eight more Deputies. Deputies will now be elected across nine new electoral districts, but Constables will be voted in as normal across the 12 Parishes.
'None of the above': In a bid to stop candidates being elected unopposed, voters will now have the option of saying 'no thanks.' In any constituency where the number of candidates is less than the number of vacancies, islanders can now select 'none of the above' on their ballot paper. If it gets the most votes, it will trigger a by-election
No nominations meetings: Under the new reforms, candidates will no longer be nominated at elections meetings at Parish Halls. Instead, they will have to submit their forms directly to the newly-formed Jersey Election Authority before the deadline of 5pm on Wednesday 18 May.
More voting options: This year, islanders will have yet more ways to vote. Alongside the return of pre-polling, all islanders will be given the option of voting by post for the first time.
Changes to hustings: In a break from past elections, centralised hustings will be taking place in the States Assembly building and streamed online. Because of the new reforms, there will be at least 21 of these events - though it is expected that parish halls will still host their traditional hustings events, where voters will be able to hear from candidates in person.