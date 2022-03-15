St Ouen politicians hit out at campaigners' housing objections

Politicians in St Ouen in Jersey have hit out at campaigners' efforts to stop the development of new homes in the parish.

Under the Island Plan, 77 new properties will be built in fields 622 and 623, at the westerly end of St Ouen's Village.

Campaigners have launched a petition calling on the government to reject these plans, arguing that they are protected protected 'green zones' and regularly farmed.

Deputy Richard Renouf and Constable Richard Buchanan say the fields have been independently reviewed by planning inspectors and could help meet the island's housing needs.

In a joint response to the petition, they said: "The Parish would wish to see both sheltered accommodation for the elderly and affordable homes for first time buyers on the site.

It can demonstrate significant demand for both as shown by the extensive waiting lists it has maintained for many years."