States issue strong advice to wear face coverings following Covid-19 spike

Guernsey States have issued strong advice, including the wearing of face coverings, in an attempt to kerb the spread of Covid-19 across the island.

Last week over 1,500 new cases were recorded and the pressure is being felt on the island's hospital as they introduced new restrictions (14 March) to manage the current situation.

The Civil Contingencies Authority met earlier today (15 March) and they raised concerns around the most vulnerable people in the community as their immunity against the virus is waning since the booster jab.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority said "When we announced that we were removing legal restrictions last month, we made it clear that Covid-19 had not gone away and that the community needed to continue doing the right things. We are now at a point where it is really essential that the community supports these measures with some urgency so we can reduce the spread of the virus and the impact it is having on essential services and the island’s businesses more widely."

The States are urging the community to support the following measures to protect key services:

Face coverings strongly recommended in enclosed indoor spaces

Businesses encouraged to adopt continuity plans to enable increased home-working where possible

Stay at home if you are unwell or have COVID-19

Take a lateral flow test if you have symptoms, but also before visiting vulnerable people or attending an event

Test daily for seven days if you are a household contact of COVID-19 and consider minimising your contacts as far as possible

Ensure indoor spaces are well-ventilated by opening windows

Respect people’s personal space and social distance where possible

Everyone needs to follow good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

Services that are critical to the island's infrastructure are reporting approximately 10% of staff either having the virus or are off with a reason linked to it.

There is a similar concern in the education sector with about 50% of schools reporting significant staffing concerns. It remains the expectation that all staff (primary, secondary and post-16) wear face coverings in communal areas and all secondary and post- 16 students do the same.

Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health said "While a large number of cases is not, of its own, necessarily a cause of concern, when those cases are having a detrimental impact on the delivery of essential services that all islanders rely on, we have to collectively as a community take action to help alleviate that pressure. We have seen in recent days the hospital coming under increasing pressure, due to the combination of a busy period in terms of admissions and large numbers of staff who are off with Covid-19."