Calls for new buildings to be restricted to five storeys in St Helier have been thrown out as the Bridging Island Plan discussions continue.

The Island Plan acts as a blueprint for planning policy going forward including deciding how tall buildings can be. Calls for them to be restricted to five storeys in St Helier has been thrown out.

Instead it was agreed buildings can only be above eight storeys where it is appropriate.

In St Brelades Bay politicians voted to add greater restrictions to developments along the shoreline area there.

Residential buildings being redeveloped cannot be any bigger than the original and any extensions would not be allowed. New buildings would have to be appropriate to the area and have landscaping that would fit into the area. There is a huge need for more affordable homes on the island, something which features heavily throughout the plan, and will be discussed as the debate continues. The original draft had plans for more than 1600 affordable homes in it. A number of sites have been earmarked across the island including in St Helier, St Mary, St John, St Saviour and St Ouen. A number of green sites have been proposed in Grouville too. However, campaigners there have hit out at that suggestion.

They believe it is home to a range of migrating wildlife and simply is not fit for this purpose.

John Pinel, campaigner, said: "We think the selection of housing sites should be a strategic process.

"We think it should be forward thinking, we think it should be looking to develop sustainable communities these days and the infrastructure should be in place with every housing site put forward.

"So where's the schools, where's the shops, where's the open play space for young people who are going to live in those houses?"

Deputy Steve Luce had proposed a site in Grouville but withdrew that after 250 people opposed the move at a parish assembly there. Dep Steve Luce said: "I think we have to take everything in the balance, it's very much about balancing policies and there will be obvious extensions to villages around the island, those country villages.

"There will be fields where there is a certain amount of impact on the environment and you have to balance the environmental impact with the need of islanders to have affordable homes and there are a huge number of policies to put into the mix and one has to come out on top on balance." In the next few days, members will decide where the affordable housing could be based.