Caribbean workers to help with Jersey's hospitality staff shortage

Residents from the Caribbean will be working in Jersey's hospitality sector during the summer to help with the island's staff shortages.

It comes after the Government of Jersey and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda formed a three-year partnership to support both the island's hospitality sectors.

Antiguan and Barbudan hospitality staff will come to Jersey to work during the peak summer seasons to help develop their careers.

There will also be the chance for training to be held at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute and Jersey's Highland College.

Senator Farnham said: “Our ambition is for this to be a long-term partnership which will provide employment and professional development opportunities for Antigua and Barbuda hospitality professionals during their low season and, at the same time, offer recruitment opportunities for Jersey companies.”

Antigua and Barbuda’s Tourism Minister, The Hon. Charles Fernandez, added: “We are excited to be signing onto this partnership that will create and support rewarding employment and training opportunities in such an important economic sector for both Antigua and Barbuda, and Jersey.

"We are certainly encouraging those trained in hospitality to apply. This is a platform to show-off your work and demonstrate the quality of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism product.”

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality businesses in Jersey will be able to advertise jobs on an online portal.