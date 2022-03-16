Face masks made mandatory in Guernsey schools again

Face masks will be made mandatory in secondary schools from Thursday 17 March in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

All secondary and post-16 students will need to wear a face mask on school transport, inside the school and in classrooms.

This is the same for all staff in primary, secondary and post-16 settings.

The government says there will be more outdoor breaks during the day.

Children in primary school can wear a mask if they want to and classroom bubbles will be reintroduced if possible.

Extra curricular clubs and activities run by schools will also be cancelled for now as will whole-school assemblies.

Nick Hynes, Director of Education, said: "This is undoubtedly a challenging time for education settings, which is also being experienced by other essential services and private companies, due to the number of positive cases at the moment.

"A number of our schools and settings currently have staffing concerns and we all remain focused on managing disruption as a result of absences while maintaining our absolute focus of keeping settings open and delivering education.

"This package of enhanced measures will be familiar to our staff, students and parents and carers as we are not introducing anything now that hasn’t been in place before.

"When we have had to revert to these enhanced measures previously, it has served us well so I’m hopeful that they can do so again as long as we continue to have the support of all involved in the delivery of education.

"I am sure that will be the case so I again take this opportunity to thank all staff and the community in advance for working with us to ensure these measures have the desired impact."

Individual schools might introduce staggered drop-off and pick-up times too.