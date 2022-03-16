Guernsey filmmakers are calling on the government to fund a project inspired by Victor Hugo's 'Toilers of the Sea'.

Filmmakers say the investment would be a great way to promote Guernsey as a tourist destination.

The story written by Victor Hugo tells the tale of a Guernseyman named Gilliat, who wants to win the heart of a local ship owner’s niece by salvaging an engine from a wrecked ship.

It is hoped that investment from a variety of stakeholders will allow the film to 'get the idea off the ground' as the fundraising week begins.

Guernsey has already been the setting for previous films made in the island, including Occupied which premiered last year.